Verge cryptocoin gets hacked, devs go fork themselves

The Verge cryptocurrency has seen its value drop by 25 per cent after a hacking attack forced its developers to hit the reset button and hard-fork the currency.

Developers on Wednesday confirmed that the currency had been on the receiving end of a "small hash attack" that caused its value to drop from $0.07 to $0.05. The developers said they had cleared up the issue.

We had a small hash attack that lasted about 3 hours earlier this morning, it's been cleared up now. We will be implementing even more redundancy checks for things of this nature in the future! $XVG #vergefam — vergecurrency (@vergecurrency) April 4, 2018

According to users observing the attack from the Bitcointalk forums, however, the attack was anything but minor. Rather, it was said to be a 51 per cent attack, an exploit that allows the attacker to take control over the creation of new blocks in the currency's blockchain.

The attack was allowing the hackers to generate new blocks at a rate of roughly one per second. This, in turn, allowed the attackers to net an estimated $1m.

We've asked the Verge currency team for comment on the matter, but have yet to hear back at the time of publication.

In addition to the attack, the handling of the aftermath is also drawing criticism. To remedy the issue, developers issued a fix that cryptocurrency sites are classifying as a hard fork- a move that effectively creates a new blockchain.

"The XVG team erroneously forked their entire network to 'undo' the exploited blocks, but this resulted in the entire network being unable to sync," noted cryptocurrency news site The Merkle.

"When the team was made aware of their mistake, they were able to re-sync the network, but still have not completely defeated the issue." ®

