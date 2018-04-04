M3 call for papers stretched by ten days

Our call for papers for MCubed was hit by a flood of excellent proposals over the long weekend, but this was accompanied by a steady stream of requests for extensions, so we’ve decided to push the final deadline back to April 13.

Whether you want to highlight your efforts putting machine learning to work in business or engineering, enlighten your fellow developers on the core ethical principles they should be adhering to when developing AI, or want to run an all-day workshop to dive deep into key tools, we want to hear from you.

Or, if you’ve already put a conference proposal in, but have since developed a cracking idea for an all-day deep dive, or have made a breakthrough with your research that you simply have to share, or if...well, you get the idea.

We’d advise you not to wait until the extended deadline passes. The programme committee meets in late April, and are itching to start working their way through the proposals.

We’ll be posting the draft programme in May, but we’re already confident we’ll have a great lineup of speakers and sessions that will highlight just how AI, machine learning, and data science can be applied to real world businesses and other organisations.

The conference will take place from October 15 to 17, at 30 Euston Square, Central London. This is a stunningly comfortable venue in which to ponder some of the most intellectually, and ethically, challenging issues facing the tech community today, and we really want you to join us.

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open