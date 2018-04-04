Mozilla rejects your reality and substitutes its own … browser for VR and AR goggles

Mozilla’s decided the world needs a browser designed for augmented and mixed reality goggles.

The browser-baker has named its new effort “Firefox Reality” and said its interest in an AR/VR/MR browser is inspired by the same reasons it makes Firefox: a belief the world needs an open-source browser to keep the web open. Mozilla’s Sean White has also explained the outfit’s belief that digitalised realities are going to become widespread, further making an open browser a handy way to keep such platforms accessible.

The project is in its early days, but source code is already avaialable on GitHub and there’s enough of that to show the demo below.

Youtube Video

Mozilla doesn’t expect that Reality’s final form will mirror desktop or mobile browsers, with developer Trevor F Smith declaring today’s announcement represents “the first step in our long-term plan to deliver a totally new experience on an exciting new platform.” ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open