Linux 4.16 arrives, erases eight CPUs and keeps melting Meltdown

Linus Torvalds has pulled the trigger and released version 4.16 of the Linux kernel, thereby killing off his own suggestion this release might need an extra week to mature.

One of the more interesting things this time around is the removal of support for eight CPU architectures. That decision means that Linux no longer works on blackfin, cris, frv, m32r, metag, mn10300, score, and tile.

There’s no shame in not knowing much about the eight: the reason they’re gone from Linux is that kernelistas couldn’t find anyone using them to run Linuxany more. So off they go! Linux 4.16 has also added support for an architecture, namely the Andes NDS32 RISC-like kit used in embedded and consumer devices.

Linux 4.16 continues the effort to deal with the Meltdown and Spectre CPU design messes: it adds protection for s390, Hyper-V, 64-bit Arm CPUs, and further refines fixes for x86s.

Developers will enjoy new drivers that make Linux a better-behaved guest in Oracle’s popular VirtualBox desktop hypervisor. Also on matters virtual, changes to KVM mean AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization should now work under Linux.

There’s also a stack of networking improvements, the usual tweaks to file systems, improvements to establish Thunderbolt connections more quickly and support for more hot-swappable GPUs.

As ever, full details and downloads are on offer at kernel.org. ®

