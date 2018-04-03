Citrix opens its third cloud region, this time in Australia

Citrix has extended its cloud to Australia, with a new “Asia-Pacific South” region joining its US-based and EMEA efforts as of April 4th, Sydney time.

David Nicol, the company’s antipodean director for cloud services and new business, said the company has made the move because some of its top ten global customers are Australian. A desire to relieve such customers’ data sovereignty issues while reducing their latency made an Australian investment a sensible choice.

The new region will offer the Citrix Cloud management plane, which allows deployment of Citrix services from the cloud, plus a XenMobile service area and a ShareFile storage zone.

Citrix decided to run the region from Azure. As some of the company’s big Australian customers are government agencies, The Register suspects the timing of its arrival was chosen to coincide with Microsoft securing ”Protected” security status for its Australian Azure operations.

As the name implies, the “Asia-Pacific South” presence won’t be Citrix’s final foray into the region. For now, it’s expected that customers around Asia will appreciate less latency than they’d experience reaching bit barns in Europe or North America, but the company has other as-yet-unspecified expansion targets on its agenda. ®

