Amazon warns you have 30 days before Music Storage files bloodbath

Amazon says subscribers to its moribund Music Storage Service have 30 days to claim any song files they have stored on the service or lose them forever.

The Bezos Bunch says that, on April 29, new subscriptions to Music Storage will be cut off and current subscriptions will be allowed to run out. When that happens, those who have not requested that Amazon save their MP3 files will lose them for good.

To keep your files on Amazon's servers, you'll need to log into your account and check the 'keep my songs' option in your settings. This will preserve your songs until January 2019, when the whole storage service will be shut down.

The move is part of Amazon's long-running campaign to rid itself of the Music Storage offering that allows customers to upload and store their MP3 files. Amazon said back in December of last year that it was planning to kill off the service and has already blocked new users from signing up.

The service will still operate for those who already have a subscription, though they won't be able to renew their subscriptions.

Other parts of Amazon Music, including the Prime Music and Music Unlimited services are still active. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open