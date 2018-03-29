SUSE bakes a Raspberry Pi-powered GNU/Linux Enterprise Server

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP3 (SLES) has been released for the diminutive Raspberry Pi computer.

SLES is aimed at enterprise users of the open-source operating system, restricting itself to a major version update every three or four years, with more minor service packs hitting every 18 months or so.

Longer term support makes the product an attractive one for users less keen to live at the bleeding edge of an ill-advised apt-get command on a rival distro.

When SUSE floated a free version of SLES at SUSECON in 2016, Raspberry Pi chieftain Eben Upton said he was “surprised and excited” at the news.

Come 2018, and now a full commercial offering of SLES is available for the credit-card-sized 64-bit Arm-powered 'puter, with pricing for 12 hours a day, five days a week support coming in at $33 per year. SUSE was coy about how much 24/7 support will cost – you'll have to ask nicely.

SUSE only supports the Pi 3 Model B for now, so purchasers of the latest and greatest – <a target="_blank" href="">the Model 3 B+ announced this month – should curb their enthusiasm somewhat.

A SUSE representative told The Register: "While there are probably some service providers that will contract to support a Linux OS on the Raspberry Pi, these are one-off custom arrangements."

Upton said: “We welcome industrial use of the device, as it helps further our goals of reaching more people with the tools, content and educational programs they need to prepare for the jobs of the future.”

No doubt the foundation will also welcome the income from extra hardware sales, as barriers to enterprise adoption are lifted. ®

