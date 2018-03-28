Microsoft's Windows 7 Meltdown patches from January and February bork kernel security

Microsoft's January mitigation for the Meltdown vulnerability opened up an even worse security hole on Windows 7 PCs.

This according to researcher Ulf Frisk, who says that, prior to March's Patch Tuesday update, Windows 7 and Server 2008 machines were leaving kernel memory tables readable to user processes. This, in turn, meant that any application running on the machine could quickly read and write arbitrary memory.

According to Frisk, who backs up his claim with a PoC, the problem boils down to a single bit setting in PML4, a table used by the Windows Memory Management Unit that has access to kernel memory and, in Windows 7 and Server 2008, uses a static memory address that makes it easily accessible.

By setting the permission bit from 'Supervisor' to 'User', Frisk says, the table was allowing all processes to pull up and write to memory addresses that are supposed to only be viewed by kernel processes.

"Windows 7 already did the hard work of mapping in the required memory into every running process," Frisk writes.

"Exploitation was just a matter of read and write to already mapped in-process virtual memory. No fancy APIs or syscalls required - just standard read and write!"

The issue is not found in Windows 8 or Windows 10, as those versions of Windows randomize the memory address of the vulnerable PML4 table. The March 13 Patch Tuesday update contains a fix.

Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

In short, patch your Windows 7 and Server 2008 Machines with the latest security updates to protect against this flaw.

Unless, of course, yours is one of the systems that also happens to be suffering from a different bug in the patch that is causing networking problems on some servers that run VMware hypervisors (and possibly some Broadcom NICs- we're trying to confirm that,) in which case you now get to choose between security and network access. ®

