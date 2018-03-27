Skip-wrecked! Boat full o' rubbish scuppered in Brit residential street

Dumping boats on streets may just be a thing after an another example showed up, this time on the streets of Southampton and filled with all sorts of garbage.

Residents have been faced with a speedboat full of barbed wire, old sofas and other household rubbish dumped outside their homes, according to snaps on local site the Daily Echo.

The boat's yellow paint is fading away, black tape covers its hull and the whole thing is unevenly propped up on tyres – an ignominious end for a once glorious sea-faring vessel.

The local rag reported the boat was ditched in front of a house with a For Sale sign erected, with one resident sagely noting: "When you're trying to sell your home the last thing you want is a boat full of rubbish being dumped outside."

The unnamed water vehicle has apparently been on something of a cruise around the area, having been first sighted in a nearby road and then later on the back of a lorry near a sub-station where two mattresses have been ditched.

The boat was reported to the local authorities, with councillor Don Thomas quoted as saying: "It never ceases to amaze me the lengths some people will go to fly-tip when it would be just as easy to take material to the council recycling centre and dispose of it legally."

Illegally abandoning ships is not as uncommon an occurrence as you might imagine. Just last year, Doncaster Council had to respond to a speedboat (in much better condition) that was left under a "No fly-tipping" sign. ®

