Five things you need to know about Microsoft's looming Windows 10 Spring Creators Update

Avid Reg readers will be aware of what's forthcoming for the Redmond operating system. If you're just tuning in, well, see the aforementioned link, and strap in for these highlights. When the OS upgrade is released proper, we'll be on the scene with the full details. In the meantime, here's your need to know:

Microsoft reckons the operating system will take, on average, 30 minutes to install. Stunning. The OS will feature a thing called Timeline, which presents a summary of what you've been up to over the past 30 days, with on-screen links to apps and documents. Amazing. You can share files with physically nearby devices using a wireless feature called Nearby Share. Groundbreaking. Shell and other bits and pieces look, er, nicer? You may be forced to use Edge? Yeah, ick. A Microsoft spokesperson refused to tell us what was actually arriving in the Spring release, so... the company basically doesn't care about you, a skilled IT worker among the 40 million people who read us.

Exactly when this update – codenamed Red Stone 4, aka version 1803 – will land, and what's actually in it, is anyone's guess, although it's largely expected to kick off on April 10, that being the month's Patch Tuesday. Our advice? Hold off as long as possible until the initial bugs are ironed out, and the exact feature list is cemented in. ®

