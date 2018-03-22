The Register Lecture: How to build your own tractor beam

Levitation and tractor beams are the stuff of science fiction legend. Think Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Steven Spielberg’s Back to the Future II in 1989, or any number of Star Trek episodes.

The real-world application of such technology, however, has been limited by the size of the object you can control. Until now, as you'll find out at this Register Lecture on May 23.

Engineers at the University of Bristol recently demonstrated that it is possible to trap objects larger than the wavelength of a sound wave using an acoustic tractor beam.

They employed a rotating sound field using 40MHz ultrasonic waves – a pitch usually employed by bats - to suspend a 2cm polystyrene ball.

Join Dr Asier Marzo, one of the brains behind this breakthrough, on May 23 as he explains to Reg readers the working principles of acoustic levitation and its applications and challenges. There will be live demonstrations and the audience will learn how to build their own levitators at home.

Dr Marzo is a research associate at the University of Bristol and a member of the department of mechanical engineering, ultrasonic and non-destructive testing. He has spoken and written widely on the topic of acoustic levitation and physics of trapping and controlling particles.

The venue is the Rugby Tavern, 19 Great James St, London WC1N 3ES, London, on May 23.

The doors will be open from 6.30pm, with the lecture starting 7pm. After about 45 minutes, we’ll take a quick pit-stop, before diving into a no-holds barred Q/A.

Even without the live demos, this promises to be a fascinating evening, and we hope you can join us. ®

