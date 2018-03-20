Fire up your app dev skills at Cloud Foundry Summit in Boston

Promo Small to large enterprises around the globe rely on Cloud Foundry to automate and scale cloud applications across multiple clouds, in any language, through their lifecycle. Whether you are new to the platform or have some knowledge but would like to take it to a new level, the Cloud Foundry Summit in Boston, MA from April 18 to 20 looks to be your essential destination.

Cloud Foundry North American Summit brings attendees into close contact with a host of experienced practitioners in the ecosystem to discuss tactical approaches to a cloud-native journey.

A packed program includes keynotes, breakouts, hands-on labs, intensive trainings and a multitude of tracks, including a Government track and a track that focuses on Containers & Serverless. Attendees also have the option to take the onsite Cloud Foundry Certified Developer exam.

Wednesday morning kicks off with a hackathon and multiple training options for beginners through cloud-native experts, including Cloud Foundry for Beginners, Cloud-Native.Net, Microservices on Cloud Foundry, Building Automation Pipelines with Concourse and Operating a Platform. Keynotes that afternoon include an end user panel.

Start the second day early with an energising 5k fun run – take it at your own pace – to set you up for more breakout talks, demos and end user stories with speakers from leading companies including Boeing and the Gap.

Friday’s highlight is a Diversity Luncheon, which will feature a documentary that explores the impact of the gender pay gap on a woman’s career in tech and the ways women are setting this right, followed by a conversation between Cloud Foundry Foundation Executive Director Abby Kearns and Chasing Grace Project director Jennifer Cloer.

More information and registration details are here.

