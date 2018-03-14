Going serverless? Tell us how, then tell the world

Events If you know your Lambda from your lambada, have turned all your functions into services, and avoided vendor lock-in in the process, we’d love to hear from you at the Serverless Computing London call for papers.

Serverless Computing London will run between November 12 and 14, cutting through the hype to explore how real world organisations can benefit from Serverless computing architectures, and what tools and techniques tech professionals should deploy to achieve these benefits.

We want to hear your experiences with serverless or near serverless architectures, whether you’ve begun a wholesale switch, or have conducted targeted pilots.

This is an early stage technology, so your experiences are going to be really valuable to your peers, whether it’s insight on the major platforms, experiences with nascent tools, or how to reconfigure your pipeline, or your team, to ensure they can exploit serverless.

And of course, we want to hear your solutions to problems such as vendor lock-in, security, and mixing the new world with the not-going-away-anytime-soon world.

The call for papers for Serverless Computing London is here, and you’ve got until May 3 to make your mark.

If you have minimal experience speaking at conferences, don’t worry... your experience with the technology is what counts. Get in touch and we’ll help you craft your proposal.

