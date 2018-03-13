Mozilla wants to seduce BOFHs with button-down Firefox

The Mozilla Foundation has released a Firefox for Enterprise with sysadmin controls to manage deployment. F4E arrives in beta form today.

Firefox hooks into Windows Group Policy editor but will also include hooks for Linux and Mac. Organisations interested can apply here and BOFHs find more technical information in this recent note.

Mozilla also released the latest Desktop edition of its Quantum browser, and updated the version for Amazon Fire TV.

The Desktop edition touts faster page-load times, off-screen rendering for Mac users, and incorporates a change to thwart cross-site trackers when browsing in Porn Mode. See the release notes here.

Mozilla hopes that after years of declining market share a performance-focused revamp speed can restore the browser’s fortunes. It derives its name, Quantum, from the rewrite of the Gecko rendering engine to support multicore processors. Quantum used the Foundation's Rust language, Mozilla's Nick Nguyen explained here recently. ®

