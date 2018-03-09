Screw everything! French swingers campsite up for sale, owners 'tired'

The "world's first 100 per cent swingers camping ground" has been put up for sale because "we are tired", its pensioner owners have said.

The French one-time nudist resort, which later went the whole hog, is owned by one Francoise Vetter, who told excellent European news website The Local that in the year after switching it from a nudist campsite to a swingers' haven, she saw a 118 per cent increase in turnover.

"We have guests from all over Europe, Holland, Belgium, Britain, Germany and we also get Australians and Americans here. There is enormous potential for the campsite," Vetter said of the Camping Liberin la Roseraie.

The online advert for the site lists the amenities stretching across its five hectares, including "80 bays of which 21 are mobile homes, 2 Bengali tents and a caravan", "a big sanitary block, 4 habitable chalets, a licence IV bar, professional restaurant with over 60 seatings under a big tent" and "a 15m x 7m pool with a relaxing area, a wading pool and 3 more big tents".

For the more, ahem, energetic swinger, the site also includes a volleyball court, a pétanque terrain and a mini-golf course. Two hectares of the property are also undeveloped, and we shall leave the potential uses firmly to your imagination, good reader.

The Local reported that the outdoor swimming pool features "cuddle corners" and the campsite itself boasts "a 'naughty wood' where libertines can go for a stroll under the trees or partake in any other physical activity they fancy". It also noted that online reviewers have complained the ban on sex in the swimming pool is "routinely ignored".

If you've got £1.78m going spare and fancy moving to the Vichy area of France (50 miles/80km northwest of Lyon), you could do what one of Vulture Central's staffers has threatened to do, namely "cash in my Bitcoin" and abandon the tedious city-dwelling office lifestyle in favour of becoming a "libertine", as the French quaintly call their swingers. ®

