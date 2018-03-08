Yes, Alexa is all very well... but we want YOU to talk machine learning and AI

MCubed returns to London in October, and we want to hear how your organisation is using artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, deep learning, and predictive analytics to solve real world business and technology problems.

We’re looking to put together a conference schedule that shows how business and academia are exploiting both proprietary and open technology and platforms to put machine learning and artificial intelligence to work. The call for papers is here.

Whether it’s using the technology to squeeze cost out of existing processes, or as the launchpad for entirely new approaches to doing business, we want to hear from you.

Likewise, if you’re building the underlying infrastructure to run smart cities, or using analytics to solve engineering challenges associated with a specific type of building, we know your peers are going to be interested.

And we’d love to hear about your experiences building out the infrastructure to do all this, whether it’s with your inhouse silicon, or by exploiting the power available via the cloud.

You can get the full run down on the topics we’re interested in here. You can also see the sort of talks we had last year, including Q/A with our incredibly smart audience.

The deadline for proposals is April 3, but if you want to get in touch before, we’re happy to help you target your proposal.

The conference will take place from October 15 to 17, at 30 Euston Square, Central London. This is a stunningly comfortable venue in which to ponder some of the most intellectually and ethically challenging issues facing the tech community today, and we really want you to join us. ®

