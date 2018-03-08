Author walks back Uber-Lyft pay study

The author behind a high-profile study on driver pay for ride-sharing services is revising his numbers to show the services pay more than was reported.

Dr. Stephen Zoepf of the Stanford University Center for Automotive Research said that he would consider working with Uber and Lyft to revise the working draft paper posted last week on the per-hour haul drivers can expect for both services.

The draft report, posted through MIT and authored by Zoepf and three Stanford students, made headlines when it concluded that on average drivers make around $3.37 per hour and as many as 74 per cent of drivers for the services would average less than their state's minimum wage.

The report also caught the attention of Uber Chief Economist Jonathan Hall, who objected to the findings and said the researchers' methodologies contained a 'major error' in how they interpreted survey data that had caused them to underestimate wages.

Noting Hall's critique, Zoepf now says he is willing to adjust the numbers in the working draft and raise the expected income.

"Hall's concern is the way we adjusted driver reported monthly income by the reported fraction of their monthly income," Zoepf explained.

"Hall's specific criticism is valid; in retrospect the survey questions could and should have been worded more clearly."

Here is my statement regarding the recent CEEPR working paper "The Economics of Ride Hailing." pic.twitter.com/lHJkaB0frX — Stephen Zoepf (@StephenZoepf) March 5, 2018

Zoepf says that, after reviewing the numbers and taking's Hall's concerns into account, he believes the estimated median profit for drivers jumps from $3.37 per hour to either $8.55 or 10, depending on methodology.

While more than double the original figure, the numbers still aren't great. Zoepf notes that with those figures anywhere from 54 to 41 per cent of drivers still make less than their state's minimum wage and 4-8 per cent are still managing to lose money after fuel and maintenance costs.

But the difference is drastic enough that Zoepf says he will be updating the figures and is asking Uber and Lyft to help by providing additional data.

"I am happy to share existing cost data from this working paper with Uber or Lyft," he writes , "or to incorporate full and accurate revenue data from Uber in this analysis should they decided to share such data." ®

