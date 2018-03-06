Apple's new 'spaceship' HQ brings the pane for unobservant workers

Apple's $5bn Norman Foster-designed "spaceship" HQ isn't finished yet, but it's already taking out puny humans.

Three calls reporting 911 medical emergencies were made about building-battered employees. The San Francisco Chronicle put in a FoI request to Santa Clara County and obtained the chilling details.

One employee was reported to have serious head bleeding, while a 23-year-old reported being concussed. Two suffered head injuries by walking into glass – and one ran into it. Readers will note how the building targets the head.

The Chronicle reports that Apple had been warned of the danger of glass. The building had cunningly concealed itself to surprise its users.

"When you clean the windows, you can't even tell some of them are there," Dirk Mattern, with the Santa Clara County Fire Department, said.

The casualty toll is set to increase once the building achieves sentience, and targets employees who have under-performed in their review. ®

