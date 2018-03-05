Supermicro and VMware keep it green with vSAN Hyperconverged Solution

Promo Launched in August at VMWorld in Las Vegas, Supermicro’s vSAN Hyperconverged Solution promises to optimize performance for specific workload uses and make the world a greener place, thanks to its superior power efficiency.

The result of the server giant’s collaboration with VMware and Intel, the all-flash storage platform uses Xeon® Scalable processors to support more VMs per node and is compatible with a wide variety of industry-standard interconnects.

Supermicro claims this solution can speed up database applications by more than half while lowering operation costs by up to 80 per cent.

To learn more about the benefits of this Hyperconverged Solution and how they are achieved, Supermicro, VMware and Intel have teamed up to produce an hour-long, deep-dive webinar, featuring:

Sim Upadhyayula, Senior Director of Solutions at Supermicro

Vivek Sarathy, Storage Solutions Architect at Intel

Jase McCarty, Solutions Architect at VMware

Youtube Video

Sponsored: Learn how to transform your data into a strategic asset for your business by using the cloud to accelerate innovation with NetApp