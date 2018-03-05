Spring break! Critical vuln in Pivotal framework's Data parts plugged

Pivotal's Spring Data REST project has a serious security hole that needs patching.

Pivotal's Spring Framework is a popular platform for building web apps. Spring Data REST is a collection of additional components for devs to build Java applications that offer RESTful APIs to underlying Spring Data repositories. These interfaces are widely used.

The critically rated remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2017-8046) was discovered by security researchers at Semmle, who went public with their findings last week. Pivotal issued a patch for a flaw it refers to as DATAREST-1127 as part of its Spring Boot 2.0 update.

Pivotal's advisory crediting Semmle/lgtm for uncovering the vulnerability came out in late September.

In response to queries from El Reg, lgtm.com chief exec Oege de Moor explained why researchers had delayed for months before going public with details of the vulnerability.

"We worked closely with Pivotal on the timeline for publishing the blog post. Due to the severity of the issue, Brian Dussault (the director of engineering for Pivotal) wanted to make sure all users of Spring Data REST had sufficient time to update. So the delay is due to the Semmle/lgtm team taking its responsibilities extremely seriously."

The fix is a candidate for early triage not least because the remote code execution vulnerability it addresses is similar to the weaknesses found in Apache Struts, which was determined as the root cause of the infamous Equifax breach.

The critical flaw affects various projects in Pivotal Spring. Left unresolved, it allows attackers to execute arbitrary commands on any machine that runs an application built using Spring Data REST.

RESTful APIs are commonly publicly accessible, creating a mechanism for hackers to easily gain control over production servers and obtain sensitive user data.

The vuln was found by security researcher Man Yue Mo at Semmle — the team behind the QL code inspection tool lgtm.

This vulnerability is caused by the way Spring's own expression language (SpEL) is used in the Data REST component. Unvalidated user input leads to an attacker being able to execute arbitrary commands on any machine that runs an application built using Spring Data REST. This vulnerability has been assigned CVE-2017-8046, and is referred to by Pivotal in their release notes as DATAREST-1127.

"Virtually every modern web application will contain components that communicate through REST interfaces, ranging from online travel booking systems, mobile applications and internet banking services," Semmle said.

The following Spring products and components are affected:

Spring Data REST components, versions prior to 2.5.12, 2.6.7, 3.0RC3

(Maven artifacts: spring-data-rest-core, spring-data-rest-webmvc, spring-data-rest-distribution, spring-data-rest-hal-browser)

Spring Boot, versions prior to 2.0.0M4

(when using the included Spring Data REST component: spring-boot-starter-data-rest)

Spring Data, versions prior to Kay-RC3

Users are strongly advised to upgrade to the latest versions of those components. ®

