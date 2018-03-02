Train to become an expert cyber crime fighter

Promo As cyber threats seem to multiply and mutate at ever-increasing speed, it becomes difficult to be sure you are able defend your organisation against an attack that could come from any direction.

Security training leader SANS is running a series of courses at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London from 16 to 21 April that promise to give IT professionals the immersion training they need to defend their systems against the cyber criminals.

SANS London will deliver a range of six-day courses covering the latest cyber security topics and preparing attendees for valuable GIAC certification.

Teaching by expert security practitioners will be backed by intensive hands-on sessions, and SANS makes a point of re-assuring students they will be able to use their new skills as soon as they return to work.

There’s a bunch of courses available here, including the following:

Defeating advanced adversaries: implementing kill chain defenses Recent attacks are analysed through in-depth case studies that illustrate the types of attacks and outline the advanced persistent threat attack cycle. A hands-on exercise will require students to compromise a virtual “SyncTechLabs”.

Windows forensic analysis This will teach how to recover, analyze, and authenticate forensic data on Windows systems for use in incident response, internal investigations, and civil/criminal litigation.

Intrusion detection in-depth This course emphasises that Institute of Development Studies alerts are a starting point for examination of traffic, not a final assessment. You will learn to investigate activity to decide whether it is noteworthy or a false indication.

Hacker tools, techniques, exploits and incident handling This course addresses the latest attack methods and provides a step-by-step process for responding to computer incidents. It also explores legal issues such as employee monitoring, working with law enforcement and handling evidence.

Web app penetration testing and ethical hacking This course aims to teach how to better secure organisations through penetration testing and will help you demonstrate the true impact of web application flaws. It culminates in a web application pen test tournament, powered by the SANS NetWars Cyber Range.

You can read more details about these courses and sign yourself up for some top grade training from SANS right here.

