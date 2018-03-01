UK's Dyson to vacuum up 300 staffers for its electric car division

We'll need a fair few more of these around the country to power all these electric cars...

British sucker-tech biz Dyson’s pivot to electric cars continues as the company announced today that it is creating 300 new jobs in its ‘leccy vehicle division.

The vacuum cleaner company, founded by James Dyson, is hiring 300 engineers to join its 400-strong electric car team, according to the BBC.

The company declared its intention last year to build a “battery electric vehicle” by the year 2020, with Dyson himself saying at the time that it was linked to decades-old work carried out by the firm into reducing vehicle particulate emissions.

As we noted at the time of that announcement: “Also unexplained is how Dyson thinks he can solve the pollution problem at the source given that a great deal of electricity is generated in coal-fired plants that also emit pollution.”

That said, it would be churlish to instantly dismiss the Dysonmobile on those grounds alone.

Earlier in 2017, Dyson the company declared that it was turning the former RAF Hullavington airfield, near Chippenham in Wiltshire, into a “research campus” for robotics and AI. Though detail on that is scarce, these are technologies which could be closely related to the development of an autonomous electric vehicle under the Dyson brand.

Privately held Dyson also said its “underlying earnings” were up 27 per cent year-on-year to £801m. ®

