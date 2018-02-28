Google powers up latest app it'll cancel in two years: Hangouts Chat

Google has moved its Slack rival out of beta and into general availability.

The Mountain View advertising house this week formally released Hangouts Chat, the chat-and-collaboration platform thing it teased around this time last year. The system was previously limited to organizations enrolled in Google's Early Adopter Program.

The post-beta software lets netizens create group chats and send direct messages as well as share files. That's pretty standard fare for the collab app genre.

Where Google hopes to separate itself from competitors is by closely integrating Hangouts Chat with its G-Suite productivity apps bundle. The chats app will allow users to pull and share data from Google's calendar and files directly from Google Drive and Google Vault. It will also allow video chat through the Hangouts Meet conferencing service.

Google's spotty collaboration history Hangouts Chat will have to buck an eight-year trend of collab app flops Google has created for itself. Hangouts Chat will have to buck an eight-year trend of collab app flops Google has created for itself. Previous efforts including Google Wave, Google Talk, and of course the dead-in-the-water Google+, all met inglorious ends. This is besides Google Reader, Google Code, Google Glass, Picasa, Orkut, and other stuff the web giant has killed off over time. Piggybacking on the success of the Google services that actually have succeeded will be important in keeping Hangouts Chat out of the Google boneyard.

Additionally, Google said, Hangouts Chat will offer 25 built-in "bot" functions that give alerts for calendar events and file sharing requests, as well as an API for those who want to develop custom bots to unleash on their customers and co-workers.

The hope is that entrenched G-Suite users will be drawn to a service that will be able to integrate with the apps they already use.

"From direct messages to group conversations, Chat helps teams collaborate easily and efficiently," wrote product management director Scott Johnston on Wednesdsy.

"With dedicated, virtual rooms to house projects over time—plus threaded conversations—Chat makes it simple to track progress and follow up tasks."

Chat was among the new products Google rolled out in 2017 at its Next conference in a bid to pull together its productivity and cloud services to create an even larger services bundle to lure in large enterprise customers. ®

