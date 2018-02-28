Continuous Lifecycle: Just hours left to save £100s

You’ve got just hours left to save upto £100s on up to four days of the best of DevOps, Continuous Delivery, serverless, microservices and containers.

Whether you want a solid introduction to key topics, or indepth sessions that will show you how your peers have squeezed the most of the latest tools or tackled thorny problems in software development, testing and deployment, our two day conference from May 16 to 17 has you covered.

If you want to dive even deeper into core concepts around Agile or Continuous Delivery or get hands on with key technologies, from Serverless to Docker to Kubernetes to Microservices, you can bookend your conference ticket with one of our deep dive, all day workshops.

The emphasis throughout is on tech pros and industry experts who can offer practical, hands-on experience and advice on how to put both concepts and tools into practice. And that includes you and your fellow attendees - we’ll make sure you’ve got time, space and food and drink to help you connect with each other and our speakers.

For details of our earlybird tickets, the full schedule, and to see presentations from this year’s conference, head over to the Continuous Lifecycle website. We look forward to seeing you in May. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open