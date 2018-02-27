EE: Data goes TITSUP* for Brit mobile customers

Updated EE customers have been hit by a nationwide data outage this morning, leaving grumbling UK commuters with nothing to mindlessly tap on their way to work.

According to Down Detector, problems began around 7am, with reports peaking at around around 9am.

Customers appear to be affected across the UK, including in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

In an update, EE said: "Some customers are experiencing problems when trying to use data services this morning. We are aware of this, and are working to resolve this as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

However, some folk were less than impressed about the lack of updates from EE.

@EE - We don't care about Pokémon, just get your network back up! It's like living in the stone age! #EEDown #EEOutage https://t.co/n5LWPj6kf5 — Joe White (@JoeWhiteLondon) February 27, 2018

Thank the heavens for the power of social media. @EE didn't or couldn't bother to update its followers on twitter about the #EEdown outage but #EE users tweeted about the problems and kept eachother updated👍 — Zar (@Zar496) February 27, 2018

Hi @EE any news on the outage this morning, or an ETA for when it be up again? pic.twitter.com/knZyt5NXpt — Duncan Wren (@dw0) February 27, 2018

Looks like @EE's social media team are doing a great job of keeping us updated about the major #EEOutage and apologising for the fault (#Sarcasm) #EEDown — Joe White (@JoeWhiteLondon) February 27, 2018

An EE spokesman said: "We've fixed a technical issue that affected mobile internet services for some of our customers this morning. All services are now being restored for our customers and should be back to normal soon. We'd like to thank our customers for their patience while we fixed this issue, and we apologise for any inconvenience."

