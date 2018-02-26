VMware user group conferences hit Australia in March

PROMO Each year VMware's User Groups stage day-long conferences in Sydney and Melbourne and the dates have just been set for this year's gigs: March 20th in the harbour city and March 22nd in Melbourne.

This year the theme of both events is security, a timely topic given Australia's data breach reporting laws have just kicked in and the never-ending torrent of attacks targeting seemingly everyone, all the time.

Just as The Logies imports big stars to make TV's night of nights a treat, VMware's User Groups also have considerable star power. This year VMware APJ CTO Bruce Davie, plus VMware author and guru Scott Lowe will deliver keynotes that doubtless crackle with wit and insight.

You'll also hear VMware's Brian Graf on "VMware Cloud on AWS Overview – What every VMware Admin needs to know” and VSAN guru Cormac Hogan on “What’s happening in the world of VMware Storage”.

As always, there'll be many more presentations from fellow IT pros and vendors, all in the BS-free format that makes the User Cons a stand-out on Australia's conference circuit.

Did we mention the events are also free? And feature free lunch? Or that there will be prizes galore for attendees thanks to the kindness of sponsors

Control Up, Dell EMC, Blue Medora, Cohesity, Rubrik, Puppet, Runecast and Hytrust will attend the Sydney and Melbourne shows. Actifio and QNAP will be in Sydney only. AWS, OVH and Veeam will be in Melbourne only.

Seagate and Jabra have donated prizes - the latter some very nifty sports headphones.

So what are you waiting for, people?

Register for the Sydney VMUG UserCon here.

Or register for the Melbourne event here. ®

Sponsored: Learn how to transform your data into a strategic asset for your business by using the cloud to accelerate innovation with NetApp