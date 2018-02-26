HyperGrid lets you shop at 100 million clouds

Hyperconverged hopeful HyperGrid has pivoted again and now offers a service that assesses the properties of 100 million possible cloud configurations so you can send a workload to whichever one will suit it best.

HyperGrid started life selling converged Hyper-V appliances, then jumped into a hyperconverged stack. Now the company's grasped a new bucket of buzzwords and come up with the "Software-Defined Cloud".

Behind that phrase is a colossal database that comprises every conceivable server, network and storage configuration across 18 different public and private clouds. HyperGrid tells us the result is 100 million possible configurations of compute, storage, network and even qualities like the security and compliance creds a cloud possesses.

All that data's been fed into the company's HyperCloud stack, which can now do something called "intelligent workload placement" to figure out exactly where your workload is likely to do its best. HyperCloud can also automate migration of workloads to the places that suit them best.

The product comes as SaaS or on-premises-ware. A free version looks at the database and offers cost analysis. The paid version does the actual lifting and shifting of workloads.

HyperGrid's new direction reflects the crowded market for smaller hyperconverged players. Dell and Nutanix are duking it out for top spot, with Microsoft, HPE, IBM, Cisco, NetApp and others in hot pursuit. Smaller players like Maxta, Datrium and Scale Computing have also reported decent success. The cloud management market is also busy, but perhaps combining the two hot fields will give HyperGrid a viable niche amidst the hype. ®

