Flappy Friday for Stack Overflow as outage woes run on

The keys Control, C and V are gathering dust around the world as Stack Overflow went for an uscheduled nap last night before going into full blown TITSUP* mode today.

The site, popular with code botherers and set to celebrate its 10th birthday in 2018, is an open community of questions and answers for techies and often the first stop on any journey to solve a thorny (or ludicrously simple) programming problem.

Social media has been alive with the anguish of programmers suddenly having to remember how to figure things out for themselves.

@StackOverflow is down! 😵 Chaos in the streets, the end of the world. pic.twitter.com/t1TGvYEUXs — Ignacio Crespo (@itcrespo) February 23, 2018

When Stack Overflow breaks down where do they go to ask for help? pic.twitter.com/cTctOdS8EK — Janos Rusiczki (@janosrusiczki) February 23, 2018

The site fell over yesterday afternoon at around 1640 GMT, slipped again last night at around 2100 hours and started crashing again in the wee hours of this morning. Clearly, trouble stalks Stack Overflow's network.

Should the outages continue, thirsty techies will doubtless start pondering when would be an appropriate time to wheel out that old BASIC favourite:

10 PRINT ”DRINK BEER IN PUB” 20 GOTO 10

With Stack Overflow having problems of its own, conversion of the above script to a more modern language may present a challenge. If only there was a handy site full of helpful questions and answers. Oh.

Stack Overflow has yet to publish an explanation for the ups and downs. Productivity-watchers will be hoping things stabilise before the working day comes to an end.

We've asked SO what ails it and will update when it gets back to us. ®

* Total Inability To Share Useful Programs

