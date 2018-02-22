Arm emits designs to add iSIM tech to Internet of Stuff

Arm has made public the designs to shove SIM technology into ever more connected gizmos by building an iSIM, along with a cellular modem and microcontroller, onto a single chip.

The move, which is likely to heap further pressure on cellular networks, is expected to significantly reduce costs and shrink SIM size by dispensing with a dedicated eSIM chip or a slot into which physical SIMs can be accidentally inserted upside down, removed with tweezers and inserted upside down again before being crushed under an angry foot of frustration.

With Arm pointing to a Machina report predicting 4.4 billion IoT devices by 2025, the company is doubtless salivating at the prospect of taking a chunk of the connected gadgets business by offering vendors this latest innovation.

Adding a secure identity to IoT devices through the iSIM is a good thing, but is unlikely to be a global panacea for ongoing IoT security headaches.

Miscreants will also likely be rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of a new wave of devices directly connected to the internet via cellular networks.

Arm’s designs will go some way to securing the hardware but will, of course, be at the mercy of software decisions taken by vendors. What could possibly go wrong?

With support from industry players such as BT, Softbank and Sprint and designs in the hands of hardware partners, the first devices sporting the iSIM SoC should begin appearing towards the end of the year. ®

