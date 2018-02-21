Gemini is shipping and we've got one. This is what it's like

Exclusive It's here. They've really gone and done it, made a modern Psion: a brand new computer that fits in your pocket and that you can touch-type on and everything.

Planet Computing's Gemini is not just a PDA: it has been called "the only interesting phone in the market," which shouldn't sound so weird – the model with a SIM card slot is a phone in every respect. It's just a phone that comes in a clamshell case with a physical keyboard, not a generic black rectangular slab.

I've been using a production Gemini for a few days, one that thousands of early backers will get in the coming week. And I've a few first impressions to share.

(One caveat though: in the model I had, the SIM card didn't work, so I'll have to report on how well it works as a phone, and then, whether Gemini can become your primary phone, another day. And I just used the Psion Gemini standalone without the dongles and extenders, which allow it to hook up to external peripherals.)

What did I find?

1. It works!

To get a new computer to market in a year, with an entirely new mechanical hinge and keyboard, is an amazing achievement by UK-based Planet and design partners Therefore. Planet is a company of three core people with a handful of helpers. And it's not like they could copy something as there isn't anything remotely similar in production today.

It's a skinny Android package, and apps advertised in the "Planet App Bar" still need to be downloaded manually. The purpose-built Calendar wasn't included and open source K-9 client in the Play store doesn't support Gemini key combos yet.

Now the main question I'm being asked is ...

2. 'How's the keyboard?'

Production Gemini, here running Nova Launcher.

Click to enlarge

In the final pre-production models – extensively covered here with many many photos – before Christmas, Planet Computing was working on the keyboard up to the last minute. Some keys were crisp, others mushy. I can say they nailed the consistency issue. The key travel is almost identical to the Series 5, on which it is so closely modelled.

It's good, but for me it lacks the assurance of the Series 5 keyboard. An ideal keyboard provides identical feedback regardless of pressure or angle. The spacebar takes some practice. Gemini doesn't have that consistency, yet, creating a hint of uncertainty in the user's mind. I'd certainly prefer "heavier" keys.

While I think enthusiasts will love it, there's scope for improvement in Version 2.0

3. It's a tinkerer's dream

Gemini ships with the tool that allows all three metal covers to be removed very easily: the top and bottom plates, and the bracket, or hinge cover. The tool is a metal plate with notches that align with grooves in the device.

Off comes the metal and you can see the entire machine. The massive, replaceable 4000 mAh battery sits under the keyboard. The slots for SIM, microSD and camera module are in the the display half. If you ordered one, you'll be able to add the camera module without much fuss.

Very soon you'll be able to choose one of four Linux distros (Debian, Sailfish, Ubuntu or Postmarket), once the PC-based Gemini Flashing Tool is released. (See the blog for more details and photos). You'll be able to dual-boot easily.

4. Right now, it's super buggy

I found a few issues.

For example, I initially gave the machine a passphrase, but after a few successful operations Gemini gave up trying to recognise it. (There's a workaround when the physical keyboard doesn't work, you can access the onscreen soft keyboard via the emoji key sequence Fn-? (function key then questionmark key). Thank God for that. Another reproducible bug required a remote wipe each time. Whatever you do, new users, don't set the popup Planet toolbar to always on. What happens is that the toolbar's menu grabs the focus and can't then be dismissed.

At least Gemini seems able to get updates out fast. In the first few days it has already issued a new keyboard driver (from the Play Store).

5. It's still very much Android in a new case

Android in a new case is interesting: some nice things, and some things that jar.

The total absence of keyboard shortcuts in popular applications is something that Planet is aware of – and why it's developing a version of the K9 email client that supports key combos. Surprisingly I found that Microsoft Word does, but surprisingly again, Android apps like BlackBerry's Hub designed to support hardware keyboard shortcuts didn't respond to those same shortcuts on my Gemini. Perhaps a One True Linux will emerge for the Gemini that supports shortcuts well. It's early days.

True to Psion design and no Power button, you whack the Escape key once it's open. Gemini has some key combos to compensate, for missing phone keys, example, you get to the the generic Power Off / Reboot via Esc-Spacebar (I found eventually).

It's a little weird not having volume keys on the side. There are function keys (Fn-C and Fn-V) to adjust volume. I instinctively reached around to the side. Ideally I'd like to see some somewhere.

Some people will be annoyed by the lack of a fingerprint reader. I'd take one over a rear-facing camera. That's because the unlock routine is standard Android: PIN, passphrase or (I don't know anyone who still uses this) pattern. Or no security at all - just a wipe. It proves particularly annoying, a constant reminder that this is a version 1.0 wraparound Android made in a hurry. The swiping seems completely superfluous of course, as the assumption should be that if the device is open you don't want a screensaver.

You'll find yourself using the Android navigation keys all the time. I sort of forgot the Planet App Bar is there, as you'll use an App Drawer. The launcher is minimal, and doesn't yet start apps via keyboard shortcuts (BlackBerry's does.) After a few days I'd settled into using Nova Launcher as my shell, which works very well.

5. Focus. Focus. Focus.

Side by side Psions

The inclusion of a new built-for-Gemini Notes app is fine, but like Ed Hasbrouck in his excellent overview here, I think the team now needs to focus on where Gemini's value really lies.

Which is: as a quite unique writing and thinking tool. You know how your thoughts only emerge coherently after writing them down? You can put them in your Moleskine or Rymans' pocket book. But digitally, you can't set down your thoughts quite the same way, into any other comparable device. There's nothing like Gemini, and that's because of the QWERTY.

(It's also a full-blown communications tool - but the world already carries one of those. What the world hasn't got is a digital replacement for the Ryman's pocket book: something for that private space where thoughts take shape.)

I totally understand the version 1.0 focus isn't on multimedia, it reminds the world this isn't some retro throwback. Gemini does modern things: Skype, YouTube and so on. But this is a solution to a problem the world doesn't have. The world doesn't need a pocketable QWERTY clamshell just because there isn't a "pocketable QWERTY clamshell", it needs one because there's great value in such a discrete, portable digital writing tool.

Over the page are some screens, and an instant conclusion.

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open