Veritas loses its Vision, kills global customer knees-up

Veritas has canned its annual Veritas Vision marketing extravaganza in preference of smaller, regional get togethers for channel and end-user customers.

Veritas Vision 2017 – the second time the knees-up took place - was held in Las Vegas in September, and scheduled to run again between 3 to 8 November 2018, ex-chief marketing officer Lynn Lucas had said.

But fast forward to the here and now and the situation has changed, a Veritas mouthpiece confirmed, albeit in a rather long winded way.

Veritas is committed to helping organisations around the world unlock the power of one of their most valuable assets – their information. In order to do that, Veritas wants to make it as easy as possible for customers and partners to access top data management experts, attend hands-on labs and technical workshops, and receive localised training on how Veritas solutions can accelerate digital transformation journeys.

Building on the tremendous success of Veritas Vision Solution Days being held in cities around the world, Veritas has decided to focus squarely on hosting targeted regional events instead of holding a large global event. These regional events will give attendees the opportunity to engage in an even more personalised, high-touch way with localised content, breakouts and keynotes featuring Veritas executives, technology experts and industry thought leaders. Veritas will continue to invest in hosting these events at easy-to-access locations across major business and technology hubs across the globe.

Who in their right mind wouldn't be prepared to travel thousands of miles to listen to storage thinkfluencers or industry shape shifters? Nevertheless, Veritas has done the deed and will set up local shows or "Solution Days" in the US, Latin America, Asia Pacific and EMEA regions.

One such event is a for US healthcare professionals and takes place in Las Vegas early next month.

Regional and daily events do not require as large a marketing budget as one almighty global shindig.

Veritas was spun out of Symantec in February 2016, with Bill Coleman as CEO, in a troubled process. It was bought for $7.4bn by the Carlyle Group.

It may be coincidental but Veritas hired Greg Hughes as its CEO in January this year, replacing Bill Coleman. Veritas CMO Lynn Lucas left in December 2017, joining Cohesity as its CMO in January this year. The Veritas leadership webpage no longer lists a CMO executive.

Coleman is now a Veritas board member and, according to LinkedIn, an operating executive at Carlyle.®

