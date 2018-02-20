Scality CEO: About that C-suite throttling...

More details have emerged of C-suite axe swinging at Scality with chief marketing officer Paul Turner getting the chop - still he lasted longer than his predecessor.

The latest departure comes weeks after the object storage software startup split with president and COO Erwan Menard in early January.

CEO Jerome Lecat told The Register:

“I have removed some C-level executives because at this stage in Scality's life those positions are not required," he claimed.

"The people we had in those roles are very talented but those roles are not a fit for us right now. They will be in the future."

Turner landed at Scality in October 2016 to replace previous Scality CMO Syed Hoda, who left after just 4 months on the job.

Lecat said he was "involved in most aspects of the company" and needed his remaining execs to "focus on deploying the company's expansion strategy".

"The investors are all aware of these plans and back us up fully. Scality continues to grow and the news coming up over the next couple of quarters will be a clear indicator of this growth.”

Scality has the luxury of being a privately-held entity so we'll just have to take Lecat's word that his firm is growing.

The executive exits have surfaced amid a $35m fresh funding round and is indicative of efforts by Scality to reduce its overheads and of its CEO to get more hands-on.

Scality was founded in 2009 by Lecat, Giorgio Regni, Daniel Binsfeld, Serge Dugas, and Brad King. The company raised $7m in funding in 2011, $22m in 2013, $45m in 2015 and HPE invested $10m in 2016. ®

Sponsored: Learn how to transform your data into a strategic asset for your business by using the cloud to accelerate innovation with NetApp