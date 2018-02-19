Microsoft guts doc on 'Limitations of apps and experiences on ARM'

Microsoft has altered a document that listed Windows 10's "Limitations of apps and experiences on ARM".

The document appeared at https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/uwp/porting/apps-on-arm-limitations last Thursday, February 15th. It now redirects to https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/uwp/porting/apps-on-arm-troubleshooting-x86 .

Happily, archive.org and this screenshot preserve the full text.

Microsoft's removed a point that said "Apps that customize the Windows experience may not work correctly". Also gone is a warning stating "Apps that assume that all ARM-based devices are running a mobile version of Windows may not work correctly." Such apps "may appear in the wrong orientation, present unexpected UI layout or rendering, or failing to start altogether when they attempt to invoke mobile-only APIs without first testing the contract availability."

Another new omission is the sad news that "The Windows Hypervisor Platform is not supported on ARM," which means - or meant - that "Running any virtual machines using Hyper-V on an ARM device will not work."

The document still warns that x64 apps won't work on Windows-on-ARM, that x86 drivers will need to be re-written for ARM and that apps reliant on either OpenGL version later than 1.1 or hardware-accelerated OpenGL will struggle.

We've asked Microsoft to explain the changes. The company's email-for-media service responded with the automated message "Due to the holiday, we will resume normal office hours onTuesday, January 2nd at 7:30 a.m." We hope to have a response rather sooner than early 2019, as we're guessing that the "holiday" in question is President's Day, rather than the Christmas/New Year period. Either that or Microsoft's PR strategy just changed, big-time. ®

