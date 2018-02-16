UK mobile customers face inflation-busting price hike

Mobile customers face a mid-contract price rise, with all four operators confirming they will hike fees by 4 per cent, 1 per cent above inflation.

That is in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI) figure for January 2018. Operators will begin introducing the increase from March.

Rob Hilborn, head of strategy at price comparison site Broadband Genie, said: “Price increases such as these will frustrate consumers - especially those on a tight budget - who have signed up to a contract on the understanding it has a fixed price. Unfortunately annual price rises are now something we all have to expect.

"It is possible to end a contract early if you are unhappy with a price rise, except in the case of inflation-linked increases which are usually excluded in your contract terms."

He urged consumers to contact providers to negotiate their contracts and to examine usage to see if they're really making use of all their minutes, text and data as there may be further savings to be had by switching to a cheaper package.

The story was first reported by Money Saving Expert

An O2 spokesperson confirmed it would apply a 4 per cent price hike.

Voda said: "All new Pay monthly contracts taken out on or after 5 May 2016 have an annual price adjustment in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI). For consumer contracts, we use the RPI figure published by the Office for National Statistics in March and apply the change in April each year from 2017."

An EE spokeswoman said: "Like many service providers, our Pay Monthly plans increase by RPI annually, and this year customers on our most popular plan will typically see an increase of 85p a month. We’re currently contacting our customers to remind them this will take effect from 30th March 2018.”

Three said: “We know price increases are frustrating but we are committed to giving customers the best experience possible by offering benefits such as roaming in 71 worldwide destinations at no extra cost, streaming the latest TV shows and music without eating into data, 4G at no extra cost, plus access to weekly rewards and free stuff through our Wuntu app.” ®

