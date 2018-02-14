Aching bad: 'Kingpin Granny' nicked in huge prescription drugs bust

Silver surfers are known to rattle from the numerous pills foisted on them by doctors as their health fails, but one Tennessee veteran stands accused of possessing drugs with an altogether different purpose.

Dubbed "Kingpin Granny" by Decatur County cops, The Smoking Gun reported that 75 year-old wheelchair-bound Betty Jean Jordan was arrested at her home in Parsons, 160km (100 miles) southwest of Nashville, on Friday following an undercover investigation in which agents bought tabs from her.

The subsequent raid on the gangster granny's property uncovered over a thousand pills including the opioid painkiller Oxycodone, smack addict weaner Methadone and anti-anxiety tranq Xanax.

Cops also said they seized more than $12,000 in "cash and assets".

Jordan was slapped with six felony narcotic charges – one count of drug manufacturing/delivery/sale, two counts of possession of a prescription drug with intent, one count of possession of a prescription drug – plus one count of evading arrest.

The little old lady was taken to the county slammer but was released after posting the $50,000 bond.

Meanwhile, authorities are further investigating the alleged distribution ring and hope to make more arrests.

The elderly aren't always as sweet and wise as they appear. Some are no strangers to the gritty underworld of drug dealing, like the Nebraskan couple in their 80s who were pulled over at Christmas lugging the wrong kind of trees. ®

