This Valentine's day Oracle's given you 12 big red data centres

Oracle's announced plans to build a dozen new cloud data centres.

The company's not said whether it plans to break ground by itself or co-locate in existing data centres, or how it plans to pay for the expansion. Investors don't seem to object to the likely multi-billion-dollar spend, as Oracle's shares ticked up just under half a per cent after the Monday announcement.

Oracle has revealed the new build plan was spurred by demand for SaaS, IaaS and PaaS, so presumably the data centres will offer all of those services.

The announcement also revealed that China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Amsterdam and Switzerland are among the sites chosen for its new facilities. Canada will get two new bit barns and so will the USA, although they'll be reserved for government users.

If our read on Oracle's current cloud footprint is correct, it currently has eleven facilities worldwide. Adding another dozen will bring it to 23. That's a fair way behind the 53 operational and 12 planned availability zones operated by Amazon Web Services and Azure's 39 working or planned facilities. It will be more than Google's current 19, but the ad giant is known to be working on many more bit barns.

But it will just-about-double Oracle's cloud (it already has a facility in Amsterdam), which the company has pledged will be faster, cheaper and less hassle to operate than any other cloud.

The announcement also teases "new services in security, blockchain, and artificial Intelligence." Oracle announced security and AI services at its OpenWorld shindig in October 2017, and has included blockchain in some products for the banking sector for a couple of years. ®

