Boffins upload worm's brain into a computer, teach it tricks

Boffins from the Technische Universität Wien have created a simulated brain, run it in a computer and taught it a trick.

"Brain" might be overstating things just a tad, because the simulation was of nematode C. elegans, a tiny worm that has just 302 neurons. We know that number because nematode C. elegans has the distinction of being the only living thing to have its entire neural system mapped.

Between that map and the small number of neurons, nematode C. elegans wasn't hard to simulate as software. Which is what boffins Mathias Lechner, Ramin Hasani and Radu Grosu have achieved, complete with the tiny worm's abilities to react to touch, navigate and identify bacteria to eat.

Once they got their nematode running, they tried to see what would happen when stimulated in certain ways and rewarded for desired behaviours. The team has since procliamed success, as"The computer worm has learned to balance a pole at the tip of its tail."

"Much like the worm has to change its direction whenever it is stimulated by a touch, the pole must be moved whenever it tilts," explained Hasani.

""The result is a controller, which can solve a standard technology problem - stabilizing a pole, balanced on its tip. But no human being has written even one line of code for this controller, it just emerged by training a biological nerve system", said Grosu.

The team now plan to conduct more such experiments, in pursuit of a hypothesis on whether machine learning and organic learning are the same process. ®

