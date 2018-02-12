Getty load of this: 'View image' yoinked in some Google Images results in copyright row aftermath

Google's deal this month with stock-photo agency Getty to end their legal spat carries one very noticeable provision: an overhaul of the "View image" button in Google Images search results.

The two sides on Friday announced a licensing settlement, er, partnership that will allow Google to continue carrying Getty-owned photographs in its image and web search results while encouraging its users to cough up cash to license Getty photos.

"This agreement between Getty Images and Google sets the stage for a very productive, collaborative relationship between our companies,” Getty Images CEO Dawn Airey said in announcing the peace treaty. "We will license our market leading content to Google, working closely with them to improve attribution of our contributors’ work and thereby growing the ecosystem."

In a separate message to members of its iStock photo service, Getty went into a bit more detail on what to expect from the partnership:

"Moving forward, Google has agreed to make changes in Image Search, including making the copyright disclaimer more prominent and removing the view image button," Getty said.

"In addition, we're announcing that Getty Images and Google have embarked on a global strategic partnership that will see deeper integration of Getty Images’ world class imagery across Google’s suite of products and services."

As of Monday, the "View image" button itself had not been removed from Image Search results, but when you click on button for a Getty-owned image, you are taken to a Getty licensing page rather than the image view screen that would normally appear.

In other words, when you search for a picture in Google Images, highlight a snap, and clicking "View image", your browser is taken directly to that photo's file on the web for you to download and use as you like. When you encounter what's recognized as a Getty Images-owned photo, though, the button will take you to a page where you can buy a license to use that pic.

The idea being to encourage netizens to pay for snaps rather than steal them from the web. Here's an illustration:

When you highlight an image that's not recognized as a Getty-owned photo, when you click on "View image", you get taken directly to that image as an individual file

When you highlight a Getty-recognized picture, the "View image" button takes you instead to a webpage where you can license a copy of the snap

The deal comes after Getty lodged gripes with regulators in both the US and Europe over Google Images. The photo biz had complained that snaps shown in the advertising goliath's search results were offered in full, high-res formats that could easily be saved via the "View image" button, and ripped off without any attribution or royalty payments.

Getty confirmed that the recent deal would, in fact, include the dismissal of those complaints.

"We believe our combined strength has been instrumental and today we are pleased to announce that after working cooperatively with Google over the past months, our concerns are being recognized and we have withdrawn our complaint," Getty said.

"Google has worked closely with us to address many issues raised by Getty Images around Google Images, the image search functionality of Google."

Google declined to comment. ®

