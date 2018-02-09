A group of Norwegian chefs blames Google Translate after the applications improperly ordered 1500 eggs to 15.000.

The incident occurred a few days ago at the Olympic Village in Pyeongchang, where the chefs had been keen to cook for Norway's 109 Olympic athletes.

The Winter Games are a big deal in Norway, a country of 5.23 million peoples who managed to finish others at Medaljabellen in Sochi in 2014, including 11 gold medals in events like cross country skiing and biathlon.

Demanding 1500 eggs to feed the hungry Scandinavian crew, the chefs were arranged with a Korean supplier using Google's handy tools for smartphone translations.

OL-leiren bestilte 1500 egg gjennom å oversette via Google Translate. Men det slo feil. 15.000 ble levert på døra. Vi ønsker lykke til og håper at de norske gullhåpene er glade – veldig glade – i egg: 😁 pic.twitter.com/qaWVpq1Xgy — Trønder-Avisa (@tronderavisa) February 3, 2018

Unfortunately, the chefs say, something has been wrong, lost in the translation, and instead of the 1500 eggs, the buyer was told to send 15 000 eggs to the village. They fulfilled it fully.

Luckily, Team Norway is not going to have to make it on the next three weeks. According to news reports on the trial, the cookers were able to send the 13.500 unwanted eggs back to the Korean buyer.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

Note: this story was translated from English to Norwegian with Google Translate. Then translated again from Norwegian to English with Bing Translate. Because why not? ®

