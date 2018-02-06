Continuous Lifecycle: Weave a nest of Early bird tickets now

You’ve got just one month left to save a bundle of cash on conference and workshop tickets for Continuous Lifecycle London 2018.

As always, we’re putting an emphasis on tech pros and industry experts who can offer practical, hands-on experience and advice on how to put DevOps into practice, set up continuous delivery, roll out microservices and containers, scale up continuous testing, and perform marvels of monitoring. Don't believe us? Check the schedule here.

Even if you’re managing most of that yourself already, we’re sure you’ll learn plenty from our array of speakers - and of course from your fellow attendees.

So, if you want to get a great price for the two day conference - including all-day refuelling and a drinks reception on the first night - you should act now. You can also grab reductions on our line-up of six workshops, which span Agile, Serverless, Containers and Continuous Delivery.

For details of these offers, the full schedule, and to see presentations from this year’s conference, head over to the Continuous Lifecycle website. We look forward to seeing you in May. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open