Dell soups up low-end Data Domain deduper
Refreshes SMB-sized deduping backup-to-disk box
Down in the Dell there is a new Data Domain box – a smallish, entry-level one – the DD3300.
It is a 2U rackmount chassis with 3TB or 4TB SAS disk drives providing up to 32TB of usable capacity, said to be 1.6PB after deduplication (logical capacity) and data can be ingested at 7TB/hour using Data Domain Boost.
If a backend cloud tier is used, the usable capacity goes up to 96TB and the logical capacity shoots up to 4.8PB.
Here's a look at Dell's representation of its Data Domain range:
For comparison here's the range in more readable table form:
|DD Virtual Edition
|DD3300
|DD6300
|DD6800
|DD9300
|DD9800
|Max Throughput (DD Boost)
|16.9TB/hr
|7TB
|24TB/hr
|32TB/hr
|41TB/hr
|68TB/hr
|Usable Capacity
|96TB
|32TB
|178TB
|288TB
|720TB
|1PB
|Usable Capacity + Cloud Tier
|n/a
|96TB
|n/a
|864TB
|2.16PB
|3PB
|Logical Capacity
|4.8PB
|1.6PB
|8.9PB
|14.4PB
|36PB
|50PB
|Logical Capacity + Cloud Tier
|n/a
|4.8PB
|n/a
|43.2PB
|108PB
|150PB
The DD3300 is for small and medium enterprises and remote/branch office locations in bigger businesses. The Cloud Tier backend can be Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage (ECS), Virtustream Storage Cloud, AWS, Azure, IBM Cloud Object Storage and Ceph Object Storage.
The system supports Data Domain Cloud Disaster Recovery and Data Domain Replicator. Dell says its average data reduction rate is 10-55x.
We have a straightforward product refresh here and the starting US List price is $8,828.00 for 4TB of usable capacity. Grab tech specs here (PDF). ®
