SAP to kill off mobile platform in 2020

SAP’s decided to kill off its Mobile Platform.

An announcement from January 31st pointed out that support ends for the SAP Mobile Platform on December 31st, 2020, but added news that “we do not plan to offer Extended Maintenance.”

SAP will offer “customer-specific maintenance”, an ongoing paid service as the default option for customers. The service offers “customer-specific problem resolution” but no new code and “no legal changes”.

You're SAP-ing my will to live: Licensing debate lumbers on as ERP giant tries to rebuild trust READ MORE

In a colossal non-surprise, the post also mentions SAP’s Cloud Extension model as a fine alternative. Indeed, the company kindly gave its users three reasons to consider it: lower costs, the flow of new features and integration with the rest of SAP.

Paying to keep an application on life support versus adopting a product your vendor actually cares about isn’t much of a choice.

With three years to decide on one option or the other, The Register imagines SAP Mobile users’ decisions won't be hard to predict, despite the company's wares often being so fundamental to business that changes are contemplated with trepidation. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open