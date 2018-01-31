Been bugging the boss for a raise? Now's the time to go into infosec

Cybersecurity specialists will enjoy the highest salary increases among IT professionals with rises of 7 per cent – compared to 2 per cent for devs and 3 per cent for infrastructure experts – according to a survey by recruitment consultancy Robert Walters.

Infosec bods have become ever more highly sought in the wake of high-profile data leaks and cyber attacks. Developers have been in demand to support digitalisation projects.

Ahsan Iqbal, associate director at Robert Walters, said: "While a 2 per cent increase in salaries may seem quite modest, it is important to note that this follows a prolonged period of IT professionals commanding higher and higher wages.

"At this point, salaries for IT professionals are highly inflated, with employers having to compete to secure top talent. In this context, the increases for cybersecurity specialists are particularly noteworthy."

Companies want more than technical know-how, Iqbal added.

"Employers are keen to secure professionals who can demonstrate communication and project management skills as they look to more closely integrate their IT function into the wider business."

Salary is obviously important but the paper says employers should also look into other ways to attract and retain top talent. The working culture of organisations, appeal of a particular project and flexibility can all make it easier to recruit top talent. "Many IT specialists are looking to work for employers who are open to remote working and flexible hours," Iqbal said. ®

