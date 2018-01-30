NASA finds satellite, realises it's lost software and kit that talk to it

NASA has announced it will try to awaken the “zombie satellite”, IMAGE , unexpectedly found working by an amateur sat-spotter.

IMAGE went silent and was presumed dead back in 2005, but an amateur sky-watcher looking for the US military's failed Zuma satellite caught a signal from the bird.

As we reported yesterday, the re-discovery was tentatively confirmed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, which said it would use the Deep Space Network to verify the observation.

That's now happened and Goddard boffins are certain it is indeed IMAGE up there. In this update, the agency says “observations from all five sites were consistent with the radio frequency characteristics expected of IMAGE. Specifically, the radio frequency showed a spike at the expected centre frequency, as well as side bands where they should be for IMAGE”.

The Goddard boffins next need to undertake what the agency called “significant reverse-engineering” to capture and analyse data from the signal.

“The challenge to decoding the signal is primarily technical,” the announcement said. “The types of hardware and operating systems used in the IMAGE Mission Operations Centre no longer exist, and other systems have been updated several versions beyond what they were at the time”.

If NASA can decode data from the satellite, it will then try to turn the science payload “to understand the status of the various science instruments”, and make a decision about IMAGE's future.

Scott Tilley, the sleuth who spotted IMAGE, has updated his original post and revising the time at which IMAGE resumed transmission”.

His new analysis suggests: “Dr Cees Bassa, a fellow satellite tracking enthusiast, completes review of his data archive which shows IMAGE signal as early as October 2016 and no detection in January/February 2014”. ®

