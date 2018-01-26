Acronis: Ransomware protection! Get yer free ransomware protection!

Acronis has released a free, standalone version of its Acronis Ransomware Protection with AI-based Active Protection tech.

It can be used alongside existing backup and antivirus products on Windows systems.

The lightweight (20MB) software runs in the background and is said to monitor system processes in real-time to automatically detect and stop any ransomware attacks. When one is detected, it blocks the malicious process and notifies the user with a pop-up. It also facilitates the instant recovery of affected files.

Acronis says the software uses behavioural heuristics enhanced by machine-learning models, which are generated by analysing hundreds of thousands of malicious and legitimate processes in Acronis's Cloud AI infrastructure.

The models are directly incorporated into the free product; it doesn't need an internet connection to run. We're told it's effective at defeating all ransomware strains, including zero-day attacks that signature-based solutions cannot detect.

It comes with a a cloud backup capability and every user receives 5GB of free Acronis Cloud storage.

You can use a ransomware simulator from RanSim to test the software. Acronis blogs about it here.

+Comment

This is a nifty marketing initiative by Acronis. Who would not like a free anti-ransomware tool if it is any good? Find out more here.

Pity it's only available for Windows 7 SP1, 8, 8.1, and 10 systems.

Download the software here, no registration required. ®

