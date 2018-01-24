Thorn leaves CGI UK's side: Prez exit 'to pursue other interests'

The UK president of Canadian outsourcing biz CGI, Steve Thorn, has stepped down to "to pursue different career opportunities" after 25 years with the firm.

Thorn started at Logica in 1992, which was snapped up by CGI for £1.7bn in 2012. He was made CGI UK president in 2016.

Tara McGeehan, senior veep of UK Energy, Utilities & Telecoms at CGI, has taken over the role and is now listed as president on the company's "meet the management" flannel panel. McGeehan joined in 2004 as a principal business consultant.

One insider said Thorn left the company on acrimonious terms, due to underperforming contracts. However, a spokeswoman denied that was the case.

She said: "After 25 years with Logica and then CGI, Steve Thorn has made the decision to leave the company in order to pursue different career opportunities.

"Tara McGeehan, SVP and Business Unit Leader for the UK EUT and North BU, has taken on the role of UK President with immediate effect. Over the last few years Tara has significantly grown the UK Energy and Utility sector within CGI and brings great experience of the Commercial sector to the role."

She could not say whether Thorn is expected to move into a new role. He is still currently listed as president on LinkedIn, focused on clients in energy, utilities, telecoms, financial services, consumer services, public sector, space and defence.

In the UK CGI turned over $1.28bn (£858m) in 2017, down 10 per cent on the previous year. For the year ended September 30, 2017, adjusted earnings before interest and tax in the UK were $152.2m (£108m), down $2.1m (£1.5m).

Globally CGI made $10.8bn (£7.7bn), up from $10.6bn (£7.6bn) the previous year. ®

