The Register, Heise launch Serverless Computing London Conference

Events Situation Publishing and Heise Medien are launching Serverless Computing London 2018, a three day conference that will bring together together experts and practitioners in one of the tech world’s hottest new areas.

This new conference, which will run from November 12 to 14 at Euston Square, London, will cut through the hype to explore how real world organizations can benefit from Serverless computing architectures, and what tools and techniques tech professionals must deploy to achieve these benefits.

The event will bring together pioneers and practitioners at the cutting edge of Serverless and over 200 of the sharpest and most inquisitive tech professionals around.

The two day conference will show how real world organisations are approaching Serverless architectures and the tools and methodologies they are using to fully exploit them. A third day of hands-on workshops will give attendees the opportunity to dive deep on selected topics.

The call for papers is open now, and the organisers invite proposals from experts, engineers and practitioners for conference and workshop sessions. Further details are here.

Serverless Computing joins our existing lineup of events, including the established DevOps, Containers and CD conference, Continuous Lifecycle London and ground-breaking machine learning and AI event, MCubed London.

The organisers know how important it is for attendees to speak to and learn from each other, and we will be ensuring our guests have the time and space, and the supporting hospitality, to achieve this.

Linus Birtles, Situation Publishing’s CEO, said: “The success of our previous events proves our attendees – and readers – are not content to just read about the latest technology, they absolutely want to be part of the conversation and learn how to put it to use, fast.”

The call for papers for Serverless Computing London 2018 is live, and the program committee will meet in May to finalise the program. The draft programme will be published soon after.

Full details are on the Serverless Computing London website here. ®