TalkTalk starts offering punters choice to shift-shift to O2

TalkTalk has started offering customers the option of moving onto O2 when their contracts expire, as part of the beleaguered firm's plans to ditch mobile.

Customers reaching the end of their contracts are being given the choice of either moving to a new O2 deal or switching to a different provider.

TalkTalk has been using O2 as its mobile virtual network operator since 2015, with around 913,000 SIM customers currently on the service.

Chief exec Tristia Harrison last year said the company wants to refocus on its core strength as a "fixed-line business" and reassess its mobile strategy.

Now the ISP has began informing customers that it will discontinue its mobile platform, having "got our customers a great value mobile offer from O2," as spotted by MoneySavingExpert The only catch? They have to stick with TalkTalk's highly complained-about broadband package.

The plans are part of a shake-up following founder Charles Dunstone's return as chair after chief exec Dido Harding quit last year.

Harding's tenure spanned a number of major gaffes for the company, including a hack that affected 157,000 customers' personal details in 2015 costing £42m.

A spokesperson said: "As part of TalkTalk's simplification, we're changing how we offer mobile services. This agreement with O2 gives TalkTalk customers access to a wider range of great value 4G services.

"It's great news for customers and allows TalkTalk to continue investing in our fixed network, delivering even better landline, broadband and TV services."

Perhaps by going back to its roots and focusing on broadband only, TalkTalk hopes to improve its woeful customer service record – having been named worst ISP by consumer charity Which? five consecutive times. ®

