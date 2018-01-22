Job ad for designer proves its point with MS Paint shocker

It’s the visual equivalent of "10 PRINT 'Developer Wanted'"

By Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor 22 Jan 2018 at 05:15
The City of Los Angeles has sparked plenty of chuckles with a job ad for a “Graphics Designer” that shows how desperately a new hire is needed by apparently using Microsoft Paint to illustrate the opportunity.

The local government authority posted the ad to Twitter last Friday, as follows.

Aside from the US$100k-plus salary on offer, the job looks attractive because one of the City’s other designers liked the gig so much she stayed 28 years!

LA has form with amusing job ads, like the one below:

The Register hopes that the next time the City needs a software developer it does so with a BASIC program. Lots of PRINT statements to make some ASCII art would probably set the tone. ®

