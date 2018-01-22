Job ad for designer proves its point with MS Paint shocker

The City of Los Angeles has sparked plenty of chuckles with a job ad for a “Graphics Designer” that shows how desperately a new hire is needed by apparently using Microsoft Paint to illustrate the opportunity.

The local government authority posted the ad to Twitter last Friday, as follows.

Aside from the US$100k-plus salary on offer, the job looks attractive because one of the City’s other designers liked the gig so much she stayed 28 years!

Today we honor our friend and Graphic Designer, Pamela Boddie, for her 28 1/2 years of City service. You can enjoy her beautiful work at our @LosAngelesELC and throughout our @LACitySAN offices. Congratulations on your retirement! pic.twitter.com/0HrbFhGFjK — LA Sanitation (@LACitySAN) December 19, 2017

LA has form with amusing job ads, like the one below:

Not gunna lie, this is a pretty good job opportunity. Apply today to be a Polygraph Examiner! https://t.co/Xk2iUgorSC pic.twitter.com/frPfqCGMJ0 — CityLosAngeles-Jobs (@Citylajobs) December 17, 2017

The Register hopes that the next time the City needs a software developer it does so with a BASIC program. Lots of PRINT statements to make some ASCII art would probably set the tone. ®

