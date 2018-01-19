Apple: The exclusive sales channel for an, er, AI toothbrush

Word reaches us of an, er, AI-driven revolution taking place in dentistry but you’ll only be able to get you hands on Colgate’s Smart Electronic E1 Toothbrush from Apple as it is the exclusive sales channel.

This week, The Verge reported the mega move to readers and asked, “Would you believe there’s no Android app?”. And never one to be snared by marketing bluster or overstatement, SlashGear told the world the device "puts AI in your mouth". Who in their right mind wouldn't want that?

The white plastic toothbrush – it doesn’t come in Space Grey or Rose Gold – comes with "intelligence" built into the handle that works with an app on your iPhone or iPad that helps clean your pearlies "more effectively".

Apparently – we say apparently 'cos Apple will not send us kit to review, or give us passes to its big product launch events – the toothbrush uses sonic vibrations and detects the position and angle in your mouth, "in real time across 16 brushing zones".

This data is stored in the handle and fed to the app. "Then over time, the learning algorithm develops recommendations based on your individual brushing patterns and share with you via the app to improve brushing performance."

Unlike most Apple devices, the E1 boasts 10 hours of battery life. And also unlike other mobile Apple gear, it monitors brushing and includes game apps that "help you make progress by motivating you and your kids". A sort of Angry Birds for people whose dental hygiene has lapsed maybe.

What might feel more familiar is the cost of the additional components including brush-heads, which at $19.99 are one-fifth of the cost of the handset toothbrush.

Oh, and if you’ve got any problems with the E1 inside of your two-year warranty, don’t bother contacting Apple because it won’t be interested.

"The Colgate toothbrush is powered by advanced Kolibree technology. For returns, please go directly to www.Colgate.com/connect." ®

